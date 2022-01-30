Zee Opinion Poll: With just a few days to go for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll on Sunday checked the pulse of the voters in the state’s Bundelkhand region. In the biggest opinion poll ever for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Zee News’ survey has divided Uttar Pradesh into six regions — Purvanchal, Awadh, Bundelkhand, Western UP, Central UP, Rohilkhand.Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Bundelkhand (UP): Yogi Adityanath Remains Favourite CM Candidate With 50% Vote Share

The Bundelkhand region is spread over about 69,000 sq. km in seven districts such as Chitrakut, Banda, Jhansi, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba and Lalitpur. It has 19 assembly constituency seats in total, making it crucial in the upcoming UP elections.

Vote Share and Seat Projection

According to Zee Opinion Poll for Bundelkhand (UP), BJP is likely to gain as much as 13 per cent in vote share, thus bagging 59% of votes in 2022 as compared to 2017.

As far as seats are concerned, BJP is likely to win 17-19 seats, while Samajwadi Party is predicted to win just 0-1 seats. Going by the opinion poll, Congress and BSP don’t seem to be making their presence count in the region.

In Jalaun, BJP is likely to win all three seats — Madhogarh, Kalpi, Orai. In Jhansi constituency, BJP is likely to bag three seats, while Samajwadi Party is ahead in one.

Favourite CM Candidate

Yogi Adityanath remains favourite CM candidate in Bundelkhand region with 50% vote share. Akhilesh Yadav is a second favourite with 31% people choosing him as next CM.

Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 117 seats of poll-bound Punjab between December 10, 2021, to January 15, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.