Zee Opinion Poll For Awadh (UP) Live Updates: With just a few days left for Uttar Pradesh to go to the polls, Zee News on Friday conducted an Opinion Poll to understand the pulse of the voters in the 119 seats of the Awadh region. Zee News has teamed up with DesignBoxed (a political campaign management company, that has a long experience of conducting pre-poll surveys) to know the public opinion before the polls in the state, which are scheduled to be held in two phases. Notably, Zee News has already conducted Opinion Polls on Uttarakhand, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab earlier this month. Today, Zee News is conducting an opinion poll on UP’s Awadh region which consist of important seats like Lucknow, Sitapur, Lakhimpur among othersAlso Read - Akhilesh Yadav Alleges His Helicopter Stopped From Taking Off to Muzaffarnagar, Cries Conspiracy

Which Party Will Win How many Seats from Awadh

According to the Opinion Poll conducted by Zee News-DesignBoxed, the BJP is predicted to get 76 to 82 seats while Samajwadi Party is likely to gain big with 34-38 seats of the total 119 in Awads. The Congress will win 01 to 03 seats but BSP seems to unable to open its account in the region. Also Read - Tihar Seat: Woman Who Claims To Be MLA Roshanlal Verma's Daughter-In-Law Files Nomination Against Him In UP Polls

In 2017, of the total 119 seats of Awadh, BJP had secured 93 seats, SP had bagged just 09 sseats, while Congress 03, BSP- 8 and others 6. However, this year, SP is likely to improve its vote share. While BJP is predicted to get a 43% vote share, SP is projected to get 32% vote, while Congress to get 8% vote. BSP, and others seems to lose the vote percent in the region and settle at 8 per cent and 9 per cent respectively.

The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Zee News has conducted a comprehensive survey to bring on-point Opinion Poll on 2022 Assembly polls.

Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 403 seats of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh between December 10, 2021, to January 15, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls on February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday) and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.