Zee Opinion Poll: Days ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll on Sunday the sense the mood of the voters in the state's Bundelkhand region. In the biggest opinion poll ever for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Zee News' survey has divided Uttar Pradesh into six regions — Purvanchal, Awadh, Bundelkhand, Western UP, Central UP, Rohilkhand. The Bundelkhand Bundelkhand region is spread over about 69,000 sq. km in seven districts such as Chitrakut, Banda, Jhansi, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba and Lalitpur.

LIVE UPDATES:

Jhasi Constituency: BJP+ likely to win three seats in Jhansi, Samajwadi party ahead in one

Jalaun Constituency:

BJP Likely to win all three seats in Jalaun: Madhogarh, Kalpi, Orai

7.15 PM: Key Issues That Are Likely to Fuel Bundelkhand

Unemployment

Inflation

Farmers’ issue

Road

Infrastructure

7.10 PM: BJP likely to wing 17-19 seats, Samajwadi Party predicted to win 0-1 seats

7.05 PM: Zee Opinion Poll For Bundelkhand (UP): Yogi Adityanath Remains Favourite CM candidate with 50% vote share

7.02 PM: BJP is likely to gain 13 per cent vote share compared to 2017 in Bundelkhand

7.00 PM: Bharatiya Janata Party likely to gain vote share by 13 percent

Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 117 seats of poll-bound Punjab between December 10, 2021, to January 15, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.