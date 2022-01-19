Zee Opinion Poll For UP’s Bundelkhand: As just a few days left for the Uttar Pradesh to go to polls, Zee News teamed up with DesignBoxed to conduct the country’s biggest Opinion Poll in a bid to understand the pulse of the voters in poll-bound states. In the biggest opinion poll ever for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Zee News’ survey has divided Uttar Pradesh into six regions — Purvanchal, Awadh, Bundelkhand, Western UP, Central UP, Rohilkhand. The Bundelkhand Bundelkhand region is spread over about 69,000 sq. km in seven districts such as Chitrakut, Banda, Jhansi, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba and Lalitpur.Also Read - #ZeeNewsOpinion Poll For Western Uttar Pradesh: Neck-And-Neck Fight Likely Between BJP, Samajwadi Party

Ahead of the Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh, Zee News in collaboration with the DesignBoxed conducted the country’s biggest Opinion Poll and stated that BJP is likely to get 17-19 seats and SP 1 seat. On the other hand, Congress, BSP and other are projected to get no seat. Also Read - #ZeeOpinionPoll: UP Prefers Yogi As CM Despite SP Gaining Momentum; Mayawati's BSP Wiped Out | LIVE

Which Party Will Win How Many Seats From Bundelkhand

Who is favourite chief minister from Bundelkhand

Methodology And Survey Details

Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 403 seats of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision. The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.

This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls on February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday) and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.