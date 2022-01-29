Zee Opinion Poll For Purvanchal (UP): With just a few days left for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Zee News on Saturday teamed up with DesignBoxed to conduct the country’s biggest Opinion Poll to understand the pulse of the voters. In this poll, the state of Uttar Pradesh has been divided into six regions — Purvanchal, Awadh, Bundelkhand, Western UP, Central UP and Rohilkhand.Also Read - Etawah Assembly Constituency: Will BJP Repeat 2017 Performance Or Samajwadi Party Will Spell Magic

The Purvanchal region has 17 districts such as Azamgarh, Ballia, Basti, Chandauli, Deoria, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Mau, Mirzapur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sant Ravidas Nagar-Bhadohi, Siddharth Nagar, Sonbhadra and Varanasi.

The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Vote share and seat projection for Purvanchal

As per the Zee Opinion Poll, the BJP is projected to get 39% vote share, the SP is likely to get 36%, BSP may get 11% and Congress only 8%.

However, as far as seats are concerned, BJP is likely to lose 10-16 seats, whereas SP is expected to gain big with 26-32 seats in the region. Congress is projected to maintain its presence with just 1 seat.

In 2017, of the total 104 seats of Purvanchal, the BJP had secured 35 seats, SP had bagged 22, Congress 05, BSP- 24 and others 14.

Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 117 seats of poll-bound Punjab between December 10, 2021, to January 15, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.