Noida: With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election just around the corner, India’s leading news channel Zee News teamed up with DesignBoxed to conduct the country’s biggest Opinion Poll in a bid to understand the pulse of the voters in poll-bound states. In the country’s biggest opinion poll for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Zee News’ survey has divided Uttar Pradesh into six regions — Purvanchal, Awadh, Bundelkhand, Western UP, Central UP, Rohilkhand. Among these, the Purvanchal region is said to be the most important with incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s constituency Gorakhpur falling in this region. The Purvanchal region has 102 seats and is divided among 17 districts including Deoria, Azamgarh, Mau, Chandoli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Gorakhpur.Also Read - Who Will Get Absolute Majority in Punjab? Zee News Opinion Poll Coming Soon

Zee News’ Opinion Poll Projections for Purvanchal

People’s Choice of Chief Minister from Purvanchal



With a whopping 48% votes, incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath emerged as the favorite candidate for the top post, followed by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with 35%. BSP chief Mayawati was at a distant third with 9% support. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has the support of only 4% of participants.

Yogi Adityanath –48%

Akhilesh Yadav — 35%

Mayawati — 9%

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra –$%

Others –4%

Which Party Will Win How many Seats from Purvanchal

According to the Opinion Poll conducted by Zee News-DesignBoxed, the BJP is predicted to get 53-59 seats while Samajwadi Party is likely to bag 39-45 seats of the total 102 in Purvanchal. The BSP and Congress will win 02-05 and 01-02 seats respectively.

Which Party will get what percentage of votes in UP’s Purvanchal