Noida: With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election just around the corner, India’s leading news channel Zee News teamed up with DesignBoxed to conduct the country’s biggest Opinion Poll in a bid to understand the pulse of the voters in poll-bound states. In the country’s biggest opinion poll for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Zee News’ survey has divided Uttar Pradesh into six regions — Purvanchal, Awadh, Bundelkhand, Western UP, Central UP, Rohilkhand. Among these, the Purvanchal region is said to be the most important with incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s constituency Gorakhpur falling in this region. The Purvanchal region has 102 seats and is divided among 17 districts including Deoria, Azamgarh, Mau, Chandoli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Gorakhpur.Also Read - Who Will Get Absolute Majority in Punjab? Zee News Opinion Poll Coming Soon
Zee News’ Opinion Poll Projections for Purvanchal
People’s Choice of Chief Minister from Purvanchal
With a whopping 48% votes, incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath emerged as the favorite candidate for the top post, followed by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with 35%. BSP chief Mayawati was at a distant third with 9% support. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has the support of only 4% of participants.
Yogi Adityanath –48%
Akhilesh Yadav — 35%
Mayawati — 9%
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra –$%
Others –4%
Which Party Will Win How many Seats from Purvanchal
According to the Opinion Poll conducted by Zee News-DesignBoxed, the BJP is predicted to get 53-59 seats while Samajwadi Party is likely to bag 39-45 seats of the total 102 in Purvanchal. The BSP and Congress will win 02-05 and 01-02 seats respectively.
Which Party will get what percentage of votes in UP’s Purvanchal
In 2017, of the total 104 seats of Purvanchal BJP had secured 35 seats, SP had bagged 22, Congress 05, BSP- 24 and others 14. However, this year, SP is likely to improve its vote share. While BJP is predicted to get a 39% vote share, SP is projected to get 36% vote. BSP, Congress and others are expected to settle at 11%, 8% and 6% respectively.
The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Republic-P Marq has conducted a comprehensive survey to bring on-point Opinion Poll on 2022 Assembly polls.
Methodology And Survey Details
The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 403 seats of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh between December 10, 2021, to January 15, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.
The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls on February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday) and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.