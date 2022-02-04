Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll: With just a few days left for Uttar Pradesh to go to the polls, Zee News teamed up with DesignBoxed to understand the pulse of the voters in the state. Zee News on Friday released the final opinion poll for the Awadh region where BJP is predicted to dominate with 41 per cent vote share while Samajwadi Party is expected to receive 32 per cent vote share. Meanwhile, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party will get 12 per cent vote share and Congress will get only six per cent vote share.Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll: Neck And Neck Fight Predicted Between BJP And Samajwadi Party In Western UP

Zee Opinion Poll (Awadh): Vote Share Prediction

BJP – 41% Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll - Bundelkhand (UP): BJP Likely to Gain 13% in Vote Share, But Will It Convert Into Seats?

SP – 32% Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Bundelkhand (UP): Yogi Adityanath Remains Favourite CM Candidate With 50% Vote Share

BSP – 12%

Congress – 6%

Others – 9%

Zee News has conducted a comprehensive survey to bring on-point Opinion Poll on 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll. The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Methodology And Survey Details

Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 403 seats of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh between January 20 and February 2. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision. The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 403 seats of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls on February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday) and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.