Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll: With just days ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Election, Zee News on Friday released the opinion poll conducted along with DesignBoxed to understand the mood of the voters in the state. As per the Zee News Opinion poll, Yogi Adityanath was the most preferred choice for chief ministerial candidate with 47 per cent vote share in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was the second choice as the chief ministerial candidate with 34 per cent vote share while Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati, who is not contesting in the 2022 UP Election, was the third choice with 11 per cent vote share. Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra occupied the fourth spot in the most preferred chief ministerial race with only four per cent vote share.Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll - Bundelkhand (UP): BJP Likely to Gain 13% in Vote Share, But Will It Convert Into Seats?

Zee Opinion Poll: Popular UP CM Choice (Vote Share)

Yogi Adityanath – 47%

Akhilesh Yadav – 34%

Mayawati – 11%

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra – 4%

Zee News has conducted a comprehensive survey to bring on-point Opinion Poll on 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll. The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Methodology And Survey Details

Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 403 seats of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision. The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 403 seats of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls on February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday) and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.