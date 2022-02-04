Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll: Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election, Zee News conducted India’s biggest opinion poll to sense the mood of the voters in the state. The heavyweight Uttar Pradesh, which consists of 403 assembly constituencies, will cast its vote in seven phases: February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday).Also Read - Kya Yogi Compressor Hain? Akhilesh Hits Back at UP CM's 'Garmi Nikal Denge' Comment

As per the Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll, a neck and neck fight competition between BJP and the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party is predicted in Western Uttar Pradesh. According to the Zee Opinion Poll, BJP and Samajwadi Party are likely to get 33-37 seats each.

Zee Opinion Poll: Seats Share Prediction

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 33-37 seats Also Read - Watch: Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Wave At Each Other As Convoys Cross Paths In UP's Bulandshahr

Samajwadi Party (SP): 33-37

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP): 2-4

Congress: 0

Others: 0

Methodology And Survey Details

Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 403 seats of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision. The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.

This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls on February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday) and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.