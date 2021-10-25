New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has rushed a high-level multidisciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh where a case of Zika virus disease has been reported three days ago, reported news agency ANI. A 57-year-old warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh tested positive for Zika virus on October 22. The IAF officer was suffering from fever for the past several days and was admitted to the Air Force Hospital in the district.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Reports First Zika Virus Case in Kanpur, Team of Experts Sent From Delhi

In a statement, the ministry said the multidisciplinary team comprising an entomologist, public health specialists and gynaecologist drawn from the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, National Centre for Disease Control and RML Hospital, New Delhi has been deployed to assist the state health authorities for control and containment measures of Zika virus disease.

The team shall work closely with the state health department, take stock of the situation on the ground and assess whether the Union Health Ministry's Action Plan for Zika Management is being implemented. The team will also recommend necessary public health interventions for management of Zika in the state, the statement said. Health and civic bodies' officials have already been put on alert to deal with the situation, according to reports.

(With agency inputs)