Kanpur: After coronavirus, now Zika virus has gripped the city of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh recording nearly 79 cases till date, Kanpur DM Vishak G told news agency on Saturday. On the other hand, 2 children have been infected with the virus for the first time.
"Till 6 November, 79 positive cases for Zika virus have been detected in Kanpur district. Health department's RRT (rapid response team) is visiting the house of every such patient, their vitals are being taken and they are also being told about the precautions to be taken," Kanpur DM said.
According to reports, over 13 new cases of Zika virus were reported in Kanpur on Saturday. For the first time, reports of 2 children below the age of 10 years have also come positive. The district administration has sought the advice from the expert panel on the matter.
Check top developments so far:
- The first patient of Zika infection was found in Kannauj on Saturday. Out of the total cases of Zika virus in Kanpur, 24 of them include women.
- Notably, 3 people infected with Zika virus are undergoing treatment at Kashiram Trauma Centre. So far, no serious problem has been reported in any of the cases.
- On Saturday, new patients infected with Zika virus were found in Shyamnagar and Bhawanipur area of Sujanpur. A team of Municipal Corporation, Health Department is also conducting a door-to-door survey.
- On Friday, 30 more people were tested positive for Zika virus, taking the total number of those infected in the district to 66, including 9 IAF personnel.
- The first case in Kanpur was reported on October 23 when an Indian Air Force (IAF) warrant officer tested positive for Zika virus. Samples were collected from various pockets in the neighbouring areas of IAF station hangars and sent to the lab at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow for testing.
- To check the spread of the disease, health teams are undertaking sanitisation programmes including anti-larvae spraying and identifying fever patients, screening seriously ill people and pregnant women.