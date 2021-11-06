Kanpur: After coronavirus, now Zika virus has gripped the city of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh recording nearly 79 cases till date, Kanpur DM Vishak G told news agency on Saturday. On the other hand, 2 children have been infected with the virus for the first time.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways To Operate Special Trains With Additional Coaches For Chhath Puja | Complete List Here

"Till 6 November, 79 positive cases for Zika virus have been detected in Kanpur district. Health department's RRT (rapid response team) is visiting the house of every such patient, their vitals are being taken and they are also being told about the precautions to be taken," Kanpur DM said.

According to reports, over 13 new cases of Zika virus were reported in Kanpur on Saturday. For the first time, reports of 2 children below the age of 10 years have also come positive. The district administration has sought the advice from the expert panel on the matter.

Check top developments so far: