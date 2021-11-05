Kanpur: Nearly 30 more people have tested positive for Zika virus in Kanpur, taking the total number of those infected in the district to 66, a senior official told news agency PTI on Friday. Among the infected people, 45 are men and 21 women, the officials said. “Thirty more people have tested positive for Zika virus in Kanpur,” District Magistrate Vishak G Ayyar said.Also Read - Chinese Citizen Journalist Jailed For Wuhan Covid Coverage 'On Verge of Death', Claims Her Family

It must be noted that the first case in Kanpur was reported on October 23 when an Indian Air Force (IAF) warrant officer tested positive for Zika virus. Also Read - Maharashtra Gears up For Third Wave of Corona, Prepares to Tackle 1.2 Million Active Cases | Read Details

The District Magistrate further added that the samples were collected from various pockets in the neighbouring areas of IAF station hangars and sent to the lab at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow for testing. Also Read - US Initial Jobless Claims Drop to New Pandemic Low Amid Labor Shortage

He said that Zika is a mosquito-borne virus and, getting rid of mosquitoes is the safe way out. He further stated that to check the spread of the disease, health teams are undertaking sanitisation programmes including anti-larvae spraying and identifying fever patients, screening seriously ill people and pregnant women.

Health officials have been asked to step up surveillance and ensure door-to-door sampling and testing for Zika virus. “We advise the local people not to panic regarding the sudden spurt in Zika virus cases,” Ayyar said.

Another official told PTI that a high alert has been sounded in the periphery of hangars of the IAF station.

In the meantime, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the health department to ensure strict surveillance and to undertake frequent and extensive door-to-door sanitisation and fogging drives to prevent mosquito breeding.