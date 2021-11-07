New Delhi: As Zika virus continues to create havoc in Kanpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked people to remain extra vigilant as the infection is spreading rapidly. The government has also set up an integrated command centre to combat the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.Also Read - Zika Virus Grips Kanpur: 2 Kids Infected For First Time, Kannauj Records First Case | Top Developments

“Infection with the Zika virus is spreading rapidly in Kanpur. Considering the seriousness, special caution is required. Dengue testing should also be intensified. Arrangements should have been made in all hospitals. The health of each patient should be continuously monitored,” news agency ANI quoted CM Yogi as saying. Furthermore, the chief minister asked officials to ensure the full cooperation of monitoring committees.

Earlier on Saturday, 13 fresh cases were reported in Kanpur, taking the cumulative number of those infected in the Uttar Pradesh district to 79, including 9 IAF personnel. “Till November 6, 79 positive cases for Zika virus have been detected in Kanpur district. Health deparment’s RRT (rapid response team) is visiting the house of every such patient, their vitals are being taken and they are also being told about the precautions to be taken,” said Kanpur district magistrate Vishak G.

Government Hospitals Across Kanpur on Alert

Meanwhile, government Hospitals across Kanpur have sounded an alert and intensified surveillance under its infectious disease control campaign to identify cases of infection, including Zika virus disease, in the early stages.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Anil Nigam Chief Medical Superintendent, Ursala Hospital said, “Regularly our team is inspecting and Municipal corporation teams have also been deployed for the fogging to destroy mosquito breeding points.”

Zika virus case found in Kannauj

On the other hand, a confirmed case of the Zika virus has also been found in the Kannauj district of the state. According to health officials, a 45-year-old man in Kannauj was detected with the virus last night. The man may have contracted the virus from Kasamau village in the Shivrajpur area of Kanpur, which he visited recently, according to health officials.

About Zika Virus And Its Symptoms

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes species of mosquito, which bites during the day. Many people infected with the Zika virus won’t have symptoms or will only have mild symptoms. The most common symptoms of Zika are

Fever

Rash

Headache

Joint pain

Conjunctivitis (red eyes)

Muscle pain

How long do symptoms last?

Zika is usually mild with symptoms lasting for several days to a week. People usually don’t get sick enough to go to the hospital, and they very rarely die of Zika. For this reason, many people might not realize they have been infected. Symptoms of Zika are similar to other viruses spread through mosquito bites, like dengue and chikungunya.