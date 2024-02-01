Home

10 Key Highlights of Budget 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget in the parliament on Feb 1st. And here at India.com I am going to give you all the 10 key highlights of this budget presentation.

In a review report ahead of the interim Budget, the Ministry of Finance projected that the Indian economy is likely to grow at over 7 per cent in the coming years and is expected to become the third-largest economy in the world in the next three years, with a GDP of $5 trillion.

She redefined GDP as – Governance, Development and Performance.

Governement will specifically work on the 4 castes which according to our Prime minister are Poor, women, youth and farmers.

Starting off her speech, Sitharaman noted that the Indian economy has witnessed positive transformation in the last 10 years.

1. Firstly Sitharaman has announced plans to set up more medical colleges through utilisation of the “existing hospital infrastructure under various departments”

2. Healthcare cover under Ayushman Bharat scheme to be extended to all ASHA workers, Anganwadi Workers and Helpers.

3. third major highlight to combine the powers of our youth and technology is that a new scheme will be launched for strengthening deep tech technology for defence purposes and speed up atma nirbharta.

4. For our tech-savvy youth, this will be a golden era, a structure of Rs 1 lakh crore will be established with 50-year interest free loan provided. It will provide long term financing and re-financing, which will encourage private sector.

5. For boost to tourism, long term interest free loans to be provided to States to encourage development.

6. The Finance Minister has announced 2 crore more houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin which will be taken up in the nesxt 5 years.

7. She announced three new economic corridors for railways while introducing the budget energy, mineral and cement corridor; port connectivity corridors; and high traffic density corridors.

The projects have been identified under the PM Gati Shakti, which will improve logistics efficiency and reduce cost, 40,000 normal railway bogies will be converted to Vande Bharat standard

8. Talking about increase in taxpayer base she said, “the direct tax collection has increased three times more since 2014. In 2024-25, the tax receipts are projected at Rs 26.02 lakh crore.

9. She also announced that the gov has decided to withdraw outstanding direct tax demands up to Rs 25,000 for the period up to year 2009 and up to Rs 10,000 for financial years 2010 to 2014

There is no change in tax slabs

10. the gap between government’s revenue and expenses — is at 5.8% of the GDP and fiscal deficit is expected to be 5.1% of the GDP. The target is to reduce the fiscal deficit to below 4.5% of the GDP in 2025.

