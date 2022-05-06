In this video Renu Gupta, Fittr Coach, shares a dynamic workout that can be done at home. It begins with a warm-up using workout equipment’s or everyday use items available at home. Some of the exercises the video covers squats with press, deadlift for the hamstring and bent over rows along with lateral raise combined with front raise and glute bridge hold exercise combined with chest press. The video also showcases how one should stretch and relax at the end of the exercise. If you are looking to loose weight at home, then this 10 minute full body workout is for you.