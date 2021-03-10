Karan Singh Grover reveals several secrets in BollywoodLife’s special section of ’10 Things You Don’t Know’, from always waking up at 5 am, his bathroom thoughts and always carrying his holy idols with him to his love for insects, especially including spiders and grasshoppers, being afraid of heights before and his stone collection. Also Read - Qubool Hai 2.0 Trailer: Karan Singh Grover-Surbhi Jyoti Get Drenched in Love, Share a Passionate Kiss

