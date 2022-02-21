The 12th Presidential Fleet Review is taking place in Vishakhapatnam on Monday, 21st of February. The event takes place once during the tenure of president. The Presidential Fleet Revie event started off with a 21-gun salute. President Ram Nath Kovind participated in the Presidential Fleet to review all types of ships and capabilities the Navy has. The event witnessed a total of more than 60 ships and submarine and 50 aircrafts. In this video, we have give a brief insight on what Presidential Fleet Review is, what Navy displays and what is it’s significance. Watch video.