13 Year Old Girl With Autism Completes Sri Lanka To India Sea Swim In 13 Hours:
A 13 year old autistic girl named Jiya Rai swam Sri Lanka's Thalaimannar to Arichalmunai in Dhanushkodi, a total distance of 29 kilometers, in just 13 hours 5 minutes, on Sunday. She is the daughter of Madan Rai of the Indian Navy, from Mumbai. She did this to create an awareness of Autism. Jiya had developed a passion for swimming when she was just three. At 6, the teen took part in every swimming event and has ended up winning gold medals in record time. She has also been honored with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar- 2022, the highest honor given to Indian citizens below 18 years of age. Watch this video to know more about Jiya.