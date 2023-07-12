Home

14 Russian Tourists Stranded in Flood-hit Areas in Himachal

Acting DGP of Himachal Pradesh Satwant Atwal Trivedi on July 11 told that 14 Russian tourists were stranded in Kasol and Police are trying to establish contact with them. “We received info from the Russian Embassy that 15 Russian tourists are stranded in Kasol.

