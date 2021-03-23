With a massive Test and T20I series win against England the Indian team is now headed to end the ODIs too on a positive note. Also Read - Top 5 Government Business Loan Schemes in India 2021 | Watch Video

In terms of the Indian team players, the three-match ODI series, beginning March 23 in Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium will provide a chance to struggling India opener Shikhar Dhawan who failed to make an impact in the first T20 in Ahmedabad before warming the benches the remaining two games which India won. Rohit Sharma and Captain Virat Kohli will be likely to continue there forms.

In terms of the bowling attack Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur will lead the way. While, Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar are expected to be preferred over Krunal Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav.

On the other hand, England would also be keen to end the tour on a high after suffering defeats in the Tests (1-3) and the T20 series (2-3). And for it to happen, skipper Eoin Morgan’s role with the bat will be vital.

Pitch Report

As far as the pitch is concerned, England captain Eoin Morgan is hopeful the pitch won’t be heavily tilted in the favour of spinners and will be good for batting. A small outfield means it should be a high-scoring affair.

Full Squads

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Covers: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan.

All the games at MCA Stadium will be played in front of empty stands as India battles a fresh surge in COVID-19 infections.