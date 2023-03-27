California: 2 persons shot at Gurudwara in Sacramento County US – Watch Video

Top Trending Videos

Two persons were shot at a Gurudwara in Sacramento County, California

Published: March 27, 2023 1:24 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Radha Bakutra

Two persons were shot at a Gurudwara in Sacramento County, California on March 26. Both of the victims were shifted to a nearby hospital and are in critical condition. However, the shooting is not related to a hate crime, it is a shootout between two men who knew each other. “Two people shot at a Gurudwara in Sacramento County, California. The shooting is not related to a hate crime, it is a shootout between two men who knew each other,” says Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

