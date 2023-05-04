2 Terrorists Neutralised in Counter-firing in Baramulla encounter | Watch
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Baramulla on May 04. The terrorists were hiding in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla. SSP Baramulla informed that during the search operation, bullets were being fired at them from a house and in counter-firing, the terrorists were killed.
