2011_pkg_travis_pks

Travis Head, a nightmare for every Indian cricket fan out there, a man who destroyed India’s bowling line-up as he scored a century in the World Cup 2023 final and helped Australia lift their sixth World Cup trophy.

You know the interesting thing about him? He missed the first five World Cup games due to his injury, he had a broken thumb. Despite of it Australia shoed trust in him and the result is right in front of you.

If we talk about is IPL performance then he is likely to be a big buy in 2023 IPL mini auction. He is set to earn interest from all the 10 teams.

His IPL journey has been really interesting, he was part of Delhi capitals in 2015 and was sold for 30 lakhs, they he was benched the entire season. then in 2016 he was sold to RCB in 50 lakhs. In total he played 10 games in 2016 and 2017 and managed to score just 205 runs.

Now the question here is will Delhi Capital aim for Travis? As their current team looks like a disaster.

Travis made his ODI and T20I debuts for Australia in 2016, he has played 42 test matches, 63 ODI matches and 20 T20I. He has 6 test hundred and five ODI hundred in his name.

IPL auction is all set to take place in December and it is just matter of time we will get to know how big will Travis go.

#worldcup2023 #travishead #indvsaus

