23 Soldiers Missing as Floods Wreak Havoc in Sikkim | Watch

A sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim has led to a flash flood in Teesta River in ...

A sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim has led to a flash flood in Teesta River in Sikkim’s Lachen. Some army establishments along the valley have been affected and efforts are on to confirm details. 23 personnel have been reportedly missing after a cloudburst triggered a flash flood in the state.

