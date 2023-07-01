Top Trending Videos

26 people charred to death as bus catches fire on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway, Maharashtra

The incident happened when the bus overturned after a tyre burst leading to flames in the bus.A total of 33 people were traveling on the bus. Seven people sustained injuries and the injured were shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital. 

Published: July 1, 2023 12:28 PM IST

By Video Desk

Buldhana (Maharashtra), July 1  In a horrifying incident, at least 26 people died after a bus traveling from Maharashtra’s Yavatmal to Pune caught fire in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway on July 01. The incident happened when the bus overturned after a tyre burst leading to flames in the bus.A total of 33 people were traveling on the bus. Seven people sustained injuries and the injured were shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital.

