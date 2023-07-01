Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
26 people charred to death as bus catches fire on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway, Maharashtra
The incident happened when the bus overturned after a tyre burst leading to flames in the bus.A total of 33 people were traveling on the bus. Seven people sustained injuries and the injured were shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital.
Buldhana (Maharashtra), July 1 In a horrifying incident, at least 26 people died after a bus traveling from Maharashtra’s Yavatmal to Pune caught fire in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway on July 01. The incident happened when the bus overturned after a tyre burst leading to flames in the bus.A total of 33 people were traveling on the bus. Seven people sustained injuries and the injured were shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital.
