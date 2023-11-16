Home

27 Records Broken During IND Vs NZ World Cup 2023 Semi-Final

Not just one or two During the match between India and New Zealand 27 records has been broken, so let’s just take a look at all these records.

Virat Kohli became the first batter in history to score 50 ODI centuries. He broke Sachin Tendulkar’s world record of 49 hundreds.

• Kohli broke Tendulkar’s all-time record of scoring the most runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup. Sachin scored 673 runs in 2003, and Kohli has 711 runs in 10 matches of the ODI World Cup 2023.

• Virat is the first and only batter to score 700+ runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.

• Virat scored his third century in the ODI World Cup 2023 during the first semi-final. He now has eight 50+ scores in this year’s tournament, which is the most by any batter.

• Kohli leapfrogged Ricky Ponting to become the third-leading run-getter in ODI history. He has 13,794 runs in 291 ODIs, whereas Ponting scored

13,704 in 375 ODIs.

• The century against New Zealand on Wednesday was Virat’s sixth ODI hundred in 2023. In 2017 and 2018 as well, he scored six ODI centuries each.

• Virat became the ninth batter after Mark Waugh (Australia, 1996), Sourav Ganguly (India, 2003), Matthew Hayden (Australia, 2007), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka, 2015), Rohit Sharma (India, 2019), David Warner (Australia, 2019), Quinton de Kock (South Africa, 2023), and Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand, 2023) to score at least three centuries in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.

• Mohammed Shami becomes the first Indian bowler to take 50 wickets in the ODI World Cup.

• Shami is the fastest bowler to take 50 wickets in

ODI World Cup history.

• Shami registered his career-best (Test, ODI, and

T201 combined) figures on Wednesday by taking 7 wickets for 57 runs in 9.5 overs.

• Shami is the first Indian to take seven wickets in an ODI match.

• Shami’s figures of 7/57 are the best bowling show by an Indian in ODIs and the ODI World Cup.

• Shami becomes the first bowler to take four five-wicket hauls in ODI World history. Mitchell Starc of Australia is second with three five-wicket hauls.

• After taking seven wickets against New Zealand, Shami has taken his tally of wickets in the ODI World Cup 2023 to 23, Which is the most by any bowler so far.

• Shami broke Zaheer Khan’s record of taking the highest number of 21 wickets for India in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.

• Shami becomes the first Indian to take a five-wicket haul in ICC knockouts.

• India has won 10 ODIs in a row for the first time in history.

• Rohit Sharma becomes the first Indian captain in

ODI World Cup history to win 10 matches in a single edition.

• Rohit Sharma is the fourth Indian skipper after Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, and MS Dhoni to reach the final of the ODI World Cup.

• Rohit now holds the record for hitting the highest number of sixes in ODI World Cup history. In 27 matches, he has hammered 50 maximums, which is one more than Chris Gayle’s tally of 49 sixes.

• Rohit is the fastest batter to score 1500 runs in

ODI World Cup history. He achieved the milestone in just his 27th inning.

• Shreyas Iyer now holds the record for hitting the maximum number of sixes in an ODI World Cup innings for India. The 28-year-old hammered eight sixes against New Zealand in Mumbai during the first semi-final.

• Iyer becomes the third Indian after Rahul Dravid

(1999) and Rohit Sharma (2019) to hit back-to-back centuries in the ODI World Cup.

• Virat and Iyer became the second and third

Indians after Sunil Gavaskar to score a century against New Zealand in ODI World Cup matches.

• Virat and Iyer join Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma in the elite list of Indian batters who have managed to score a century in the knockout match of the ODI World Cup.

• Daryl Mitchell is the only batter who has managed to score two centuries in ODI World Cup matches played between India and New Zealand.

• India’s total of 397-4 against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday is the highest by any team in an ICC knockout match.

Virat, Iyer, Shami and World Cup is not a love story. It is just matter of time when we are going to know which team is going to face India in the final of World Cup, Australia or New Zealand.

#indvsnz #worldcup2023

