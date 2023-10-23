Home

3 Budget-Friendly Trendy Kurta Sets For Festive Season Ft. Amazon

Not sure what to wear for the festive season? Check out our top picks from Amazon

The month of the festival season has already kicked in. But with the celebration of these festivals also comes the confusion of choosing the right outfit that brings about the true spirit of the festival. But with an array of outfit options, it can get a little difficult to choose that perfect ensemble that gives you the main character energy on an occasion. Therefore, we have curated a list of kurta sets that we liked the most and would be the best pick for this festive season.

Here’s listing our top picks of kurta sets from Amazon below:



1. Red Kurta Set:



If there is one colour that screams festive then it has to be the bold red colour. This straight kurta set with palazzo and dupatta not only looks elegant and festive but it is also figure-flattering. This set features intricate embellishments on the yok area, sleeves, and scattered floral motifs designed on the entire kurta. It comes with straight-fit pants with embellishment on the border and a dupatta in the same fabric with work on the borders. Overall, the kurta looks elegant and classy. To complete the look, you can also accessorize this set with golden earrings and golden juttis or heels.

Being a stunning choice for the festival, pink and orange-coloured anarkali makes the perfect fit. The combination of pink and orange can create a vibrant and eye-catching look. This suit comes with printed floral and foiled mirror work on the yok area and intricate embroidery, and embellishments on the bodice and sleeves. Pair it with some silver statement jewelry and you’ll be all set to rock the festivities!

This green floral suit set is a stunning choice for the festival. The combination of green and floral patterns can create a fresh and vibrant look. The best part is that this colour can be worn at night as well as day. This green suit set features a beautiful floral print on the kurta and border dupatta. Pair it with some matching accessories or contrasting accessories and you’ll be all set to steal all the limelight at any event or occasion.

Hope this helps. Follow this space for more fashion-related content.

