3 Highest Successful run chases in World Cup

In this video, we explore the top three highest successful run chases in the history of the ODI World Cup. Pakistan made history in the 2023 World Cup by successfully chasing down 345 runs against Sri Lanka, breaking a long-standing record. We also look back at Ireland’s remarkable feat during the 2011 World Cup in India when they chased down 329 runs against England. These epic run chases showcase the thrilling moments and incredible skills displayed by the world’s best cricketers in high-stakes tournaments. Join us as we relive these unforgettable moments and celebrate cricket’s most extraordinary achievements.

#worldcup2023 #cricketworldcup #cwc2023

