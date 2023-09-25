Home

3 Outdated Work Wear Items You Should Avoid

Want to create a striking stylish look at your work? Avoid these 3 outdated styles right away

An employee’s dress code must be as professional as they are at work. Here’s listing down an array of fits that are legitimate formal wear outfits but should be blown out of proportion. While some pieces like athleisure wear, sheer clothing, and loungewear are some obvious clothing items that don’t go with the work wear memo, however, there is an array of formal wear looks that’s as old as your grandma’s antique jewellery and doesn’t sit well in the wardrobe of 2023.

So if you are planning to achieve a stylish professional look, avoid the below items.

Cardigans:



Most of us have a sense of casual or smart casual clothes but a lot of us consider cardigans as formal attire. but contrary to our belief this piece only screams casual rather than anything professional. The ill-fitted item lacks structure in the fit which would look great while you are rooting for a coffee-run look. But when it comes to embracing those boss vibes, we don’t recommend this item.

Cropped And Fitted Blazer:



Yes cropped and fitted blazer is a great fit for the transitional weather but the 2023 trend will stray clear of anything clinging to your body. The upcoming fashion trend is about oversized everything and that surely includes oversized and men-inspired blazers. A cropped and fitted blazer that showcases your midriff can still be spotted in street style fashion but work wear style doesn’t approve of this outdated fit.



Short Puffed Sleeves:

Octogenarian and difficult to style are the two top keywords that come out when looking at this clothing item. Lacking versatility, this clothing item cannot be styled with various counterparts thereby, not giving various outfit options. Moreover, the unflattering silhouette and length of the sleeves scream the ’90s and don’t fit well in either the category of a professional or casual look.

Hope this helped. Follow us for more fashion-related content.

