“338 crore money trail…” SC dismisses bail plea of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case

The Supreme Court on Oct 30 dismissed the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. The Court’s order was delivered by a bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice SVN Bhatti. However, the court directed to complete the trial in the case in six to eight months. Meanwhile, SC said that if the trial proceeds at a slow pace, Sisodia can apply for bail again after 3 months. BJP took a swipe at AAP over the Supreme Court’s order and said that all defences of AAP fell flat. Meanwhile, Manoj Tiwari said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested soon.