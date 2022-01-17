36 Farmhouse Actress Flora Saini Reveals She Became An Actor: Actress Flora Saini is making her big digital OTT debut in legendary Subhash Ghai’s movies 36 Farmhouse releasing on ZEE5. For an exclusive segment ‘How I became and Actor’ of India.com Flora Saini revealed that she became an Actor by chance and not by choice. She exclaimed how she landed her first role and how her family supported her throughout her journey and challenges and struggles she faced.Also Read - Flora Saini: It was like a Dream Come True to Work With Subhash Ghai in 36 Farmhouse; Exclusive Video

