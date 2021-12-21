: India is likely to implement four new labour codes in 2022, in wake of which 4 day work week structure might get in place. The new codes will be on wages, social security, industrial relations and occupation safety & working conditions. States are expected to frame regulations on their part after which the changes would be introduced in 2022-23. As per sources, at least 13 states have pre-published draft rules on these laws. Watch video to know all about the changes that are likely to be introduced in the new labour codes next year, 2022.