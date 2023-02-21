Home

4-Year-Old Dies After Being Attacked By Stray Dogs in Hyderabad

In a heart-wrenching incident which was caught on a CCTV camera, stray dogs attacked a 4-year-old boy at a housing society in Hyderabad on Sunday. The boy sustained serious injuries and died shortly after being taken to the hospital for treatment. The 4-year-old’s father, Gangadhar works as a security guard in the housing complex where the incident took place.