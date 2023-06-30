Top Trending Videos

  400 Sikh Pilgrims Jatha returned back from Pakistan who went on the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, Wagah-Attari Border (Punjab)

Published: June 30, 2023 2:02 PM IST

By Video Desk

Wagha-Attari Border, Amritsar (Punjab): 400 Sikh Pilgrims Jatha returned back from Pakistan who went on the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh. A Sikh jatha from Pakistan at the Attari border on Friday. A 48-member Sikh jatha from Pakistan crossed over India through the Attari-Wagah border to attend celebrations of 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur.

