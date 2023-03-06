Home

5 Amazon Products To Prep Your Skin & Hair For Holi

Holi is definitely a fun festivals but what's not fun is the damage after it. Your skin and hair can definitely take a toll by the harmful chemicals and colors , even from the so-called organic ones! With ingredients like engine oil, diesel and what not, its only sensible to take precautionary measures to keep your skin and hair safe. Here's listing 5 products that can take care of your skin and hair while you enjoy Holi.

1. SPF – LA Shield Sunscreen Gel :

Holi is mostly played outdoors so, not only would you be drenched in colors but also soaked in sun for quite an elongated time and you definitely don’t want the mix of tan and harmful chemical. So, make sure to apply a reasonable amount of SPF on your face or any area that would be exposed. It can act as a barrier against the colors and refrain the colors from penetrating in your skin.

2. Oil – Parachute Coconut Oil:



Apply a generous amount of oil on your skin and hair both, not only will this act as a protective shield but oiling can even help with absorbing less color and swiftly removing the color post-Holi.

3. Sulphate Free Shampoo – L’Oréal Vitamino Color shampoo:

Thoroughly rinse your hair with water and then apply a generous amount of sulphate free shampoo and double cleanse it, if required. Always use a mild, sulphate and paraben free shampoo. With so much harmful chemical and colors, moisture would be already stripped out and you shouldn’t get even more harsh with you tresses. So, treat them right with a mild shampoo like L’Oréal Vitamino color which is enriched with anti-oxidants and vitamin E, this shampoo for dry hair protects and nourishes your hair from within, fights roughness, and adds a natural shine to your hair and also works perfectly fine with chemically treated hair– just what you need after a long day of playing with colours.”

4. Mild non-comedogenic moisturiser :

Harmful chemical in colors and sun with water can strip away hydration and nourishment from your skin, leaving it dry, dull and patchy. Ensure to use a non-comedogenic mild moisturiser like Cetaphil- it is sulphate free, paraben free and fragrance free, perfectly suitable for sensitive skin that can lock in right nourishment making you skin healthy and plump.

5. Petroleum Jelly – Laneige Sleeping lip Mask :

Just like your skin and hair, you lips and cuticles also needs protection against the harmful chemicals. Petroleum jelly is a multi-purpose product that can used on your cutuicles, elbows and lips. it acts as a barrier against the color and also provide noursihment protecting them from getting chapped, dry and damaged.

Wish you all a happy and most importantly safe Holi!