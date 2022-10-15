Bir is a tiny hamlet in the west of Joginder Nagar Valley of Himachal Pradesh. Because of its location at an altitude of 5000 ft, Bir Billing almost touches the clouds. Travelers from all over the world visit Bir Billing to relax, meditate, and experience adventure sports. It is the Paragliding Capital of India and Asia’s second-best paragliding site. It is also an ideal place for a weekend getaway. You can either trek or take a car from Bir to Billing to cover the 14 km. You can also do a lot more things at Bir Billing watch this video to know about things to do in Bir Billing.

