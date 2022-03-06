5 Best Google Chrome Extension- Google Chrome is the most popular web browser. If you use the internet for work, or just entertainment thousands of chrome extensions can streamline your web surfing experience. Here’s the list.Also Read - WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Will Now let Users To Pause And Resume Audio While Recording Voice Messages - Checkout Video

Grammarly–Grammarly is a Ukrainian American-headquartered cross-platform cloud-based typing assistant that reviews spelling, grammar, punctuation, clarity, engagement, and delivery mistakes. It uses AI to identify and search for an appropriate replacement for the error it locates.

Duck Duck Go–DuckDuckGo is an internet search engine that emphasizes protecting searchers' privacy and avoiding the filter bubble of personalized search results. DuckDuckGo does not show search results from content farms.