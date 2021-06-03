5 Best Korean Drama Series You Can Watch: If you’re not watching Korean dramas, better known as K-dramas, then you’re missing out in several ways. K-dramas have become a worldwide sensation. Known for their interesting storylines and intense plot twists, Korean dramas can go from a charming romantic comedy slash thriller to a stunning period piece incredibly to heart wrenching to what was that, just in a heartbeat. That variety is exactly what keeps viewers coming back for more. Here, we have listed out the best 5 K-dramas (Korean Dramas) to watch. Also Read - Scared of Covid Vaccine, Elderly Woman in UP's Etawah Hides Behind a Drum; Video Goes Viral | Watch

Top 5 Korean Drama Series You Can Watch

Crash Landing On You (2019)

A dramatic love story, Crash Landing On You series tells the tale of a South Korean heiress to a large conglomerate who, while paragliding, accidentally crash-lands in North Korea where she meets a North Korean army officer who protects her and they begin a love story despite political strife. So if you want a light drama then this one’s a good pick.

Inheritors (2013)

If you liked watching Gossip Girl, this is going to be your next guilty pleasure. Set in a high school full of teenagers from uber rich families, the series is highly recommended for the one’s who have just started to watch the K dramas.

Sweet Home (2020)

While, if you’re a horror honour fan then, Sweet Home which reached #3 on Netflix’s Top 10 list shortly after it’s release in December 2020 is your go to series especially those who love the zombie genre will get hooked on this apocalyptic show.

Vincenzo (K-dramas)

A mash-up of dark comedy and crime thriller, with a bit of danger yet cutting storyline Vincenzo will keep you hooked for the next coming weeks. This lawyer/mafia boss advisor, helps a tycoon hide his gold in a mafia-secured vault.

Kingdom

Who doesn’t love a gory thriller? The crown prince, framed for treason and desperate to save his people, sets out on a journey to ‘unveil what evil lurks in the dark’. Set during Korea’s Joseon period a few years after the Japanese invasions of Korea (1592-1598), it’s full of gore, life-threatening political conspiracy and tonnes of blood, Kingdom is a perfect watch for all period watchers.