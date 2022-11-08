5 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Stood Strongly Against Body Shaming – Watch Video

Vidya Balan is known for her strong and powerful roles. She has struggled with weight loss due to an issue with her health. Sonakshi Sinha is continuously shamed for her body weight. Despite working hard to lose weight for her entry into stardom, people were quick to bring her down. Parineeti Chopra was also body shamed after some films in the industry. However, the diva has worked hard, and her transformation was amazing. Ileana D’cruz opened up about how she faced bullying because of her body type. But she continues to embrace her body like a queen. Zareen khan has been frequently targeted for her body weight, but the actress ignores body shaming and lives her life on her own terms.

Written by- Ananya