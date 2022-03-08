5 Government schemes for budding entrepreneurs: Gone are those days when a women used to depend on men for their basic necessities and financial needs. The world is changing, times are changing as we see more and more career oriented women coming forward to start up something on their own. There are a lot of women out there who want to be self-independent and start a business on their own. We have seen a bunch of successful entrepreneurs like Chanda Kochar, Indra Nooyi, Nisaba Godrej and Ekta Kapoor who have inspired and encouraged millions of young women who dream to be an entrepreneur and start a business of their own. So, if you are someone who is looking forward to establish a business on your own, then you must definitely have a look at the list of these 5 Government scheme that can definitely help you boost and grow your business in India. Watch list.Also Read - Explained: What is Airdrop in Crypto, New Tool to Make Money? Watch Video