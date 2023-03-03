Home

Video Gallery

5 Nude Lipsticks For Indian Skin tones

5 Nude Lipsticks For Indian Skin tones

Nude Lipsticks have become a women's go-to shade, from celebrities to your next door-girl, it has become quite a rage. But finding a perfect nude lip shade for Indian skin-tone is no cakewalk. it can either leave you looking washed out or enhance your natural lip color. So, to put an end to this tedious search, we have curated our favourite nude lip shades that would look perfect on every Indian skin-tone.

We all know that lipsticks are a girl’s best friend and I think it’s safe to say, nude shade is definitely a women’s go-to shade. From a festival, a wedding to any corporate event, nude lipsticks have been the first pick of most women. But finding a right nude lipstick for an Indian skin tone, is no easy task, it has to be the right blend of enhancing the natural lip colour without making you look washed out.

So, to save you some effort and time, we have rounded up 5 Nude shades that is perfect for Indian skin tone

1. Simplynam in Peach Pink

Also Watch 5 Nude Lipsticks For Indian Skin-tone.

An ultra soft lipstick with a semi-matte finish. As the name suggest, this nude shade is equal fits of peach and pink, making it perfect for fair to dusky complexion.

Price : INR 1299

2. Maybelline New York Liquid Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick – 70, Amazonian

This is also one of my favourites out of the lot. Extremely nourishing and glides on smoothly with just one swipe. it is also smudge proof and extremely long lasting.

Price : INR 599

3. Mac in 813 Mocha

Comes with a satin HD finish, it is neither matte nor creamy. The perfect blend of nourishment and colour glides on effortlessly. The peachish brown shade is perfect for medium to dusky shade

Price : INR 1950

4. Faces Canada in Tea Rose

Perfect for fair to medium skin tone. The peachy – pinkish shade comes in a creamy application that ultimately settles in a matte finish.

Price : INR 519

5. My Glam in Hook Up

The liquid matte lipstick is super saturated, glides on smoothly and has richness of vitamin E and silicone oil, which provides deep hydration and pigmentation.

Price : INR 349

So, these were some of our favourite picks, do try it and lets us know which one did you like the most.