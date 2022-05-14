Benefits of Ladyfinger: Bhindi, Okra or Ladyfinger is one of the most common green vegetables widely consumed by people in India. This nutritious vegetable is grown in many parts of the world especially temperate or tropical climate. However, many people are unaware of the miraculous health benefits of ladyfinger. From improving eyesight to inducing weight loss, ladyfinger possesses multiple heath benefits. Let’s take a look at some of the amazing health benefits of ladyfinger. Watch video.Also Read - Suffering From Anxiety And Depression? These Foods Will Help You Calm Your Mind - Watch