5 Styling Tips To Consider While Wearing Ethnic Outfits

Want to ensure that you look the best in your desi outfit? Make sure to avoid these common mistake and embrace your Indianness like never before.

As much as we love wearing our denim skirts and jeans, there is quite nothing like desi outfits. The grace and elegance of ethnic wear are unparalleled and its enigma can transform your look by multi-folds. Every girl has a special place for Indian wear in their heart and it’s no surprise considering how beautiful these outfits can make a girl look.

But merely relying on the intricacy of ethnic outfits is not enough. While of course, the desi-ness of the outfit can leave you giving the main character energy, if not styled right, the entire look can also be broken in a jiffy.

Here’s listing of some common mistakes to avoid while wearing Indian Outfits :

Imbalanced Proportions: Just like certain types of tops look good with a particular type of jeans, similarly, when pairing ethnic pieces, you need to be a bit careful too. As a basic rule of thumb, the counter pieces in an outfit should be of contrasting fit. For example, when wearing a tight-fitted kurta, instead of teaming it up with a churidar that can make you look boxy. Go with loose dhoti pants or palazzo for a sleeker and more elevated look. Consider the fabric: Just like any other outfit, the fabric matters when it comes to choosing Indian wear outfits. Make sure to choose the fabric in consideration of the weather conditions. For example – Silk and brocade fabric would be perfect for cold weather conditions, for summers cotton and linen fabric that are breathable and comfortable would be the best bet. Choose the right footwear: The choice of your footwear can make or break your outfit. While of course, many brides have set the trend of swapping their bridal footwear with sneakers etc., it’s not the most aesthetically pleasing sight. Go for a Kolhapuri, juttis or nude pumps with your ethnic outfits for a more elevated look. Over Accessorising: Sure accessorising your outfit can elevate the entire look by multi-folds but sometimes going overboard with accessories can also completely break the look. Make sure there is only a hero piece in your outfit and the rest of the pieces revolve around that and help tie the look together. For example: When wearing a sequin dupatta, instead of going with heavy earrings, go with simple earrings that can keep the focus on the dupatta. Colour Combinations: It is important to have the right understanding of colour combinations, as they can make or break your look. If colour combinations are not well put together, the outfit won’t come out the way it should. The colour combinations that look graceful together are the ones that are on the opposite ends of the colour wheel. Ombre colour is another striking combination that is everywhere. Ombre is also known as diminishing shades of the same colour in ascending or descending order. Hope this helped. Follow this space for more fashion-related content.

