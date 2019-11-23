Hina Bhimani, a Clinical Dietician and a yoga trainer introduces us to 5 Tibetan rites, also knwon as the fountain of youth exercises. This system of exercises is 2500 years old. These 5 Tibetan rites are 5 simple exercises that can be completed in less than 20 minutes and will help you to live a long and healthy life like a Tibetan monk. The first rite is knwon as ‘The Spin’, which can help you balance emotions, connect energy center, and build core muscles. Rite 2 is the ‘Leg Raise’. It can potentially increase your stamina, target pancreas and prevent the onset of diabetes, and build core muscles. Rite 3 is the ‘Kneeling Position’. It is associated with better heart health, and balancing hormones. Rite 4 is ‘Tabletop’. Doing this regularly can strengthen your thigh muscles, target glutes, and help in better respiration. Now, rite 5 includes pendulum exercise. It can revitalize your soul, increase blood circulation, and strengthen body muscles.