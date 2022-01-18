Esha Gupta topless pictures : Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is known for flaunting her bold self on her social media. The actress is very active on Instagram and keeps posting her bold and sultry pictures which sometimes even leads to massive trolling as well. The Jannat 2 has posted some jaw dropping pictures in the past and keeps making headlines. Here are 5 pictures of Esha in which she went topless and crossed all the limits of boldness. Watch videoAlso Read - Anjali Ameer To Shri Ghatak: Trans Actors Who Will Feature In Bollywood Films This Year, Watch Full List