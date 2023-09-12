Home

5 Tips From Fashion Stylists That Can Make You Look Younger Instantly

Want to go back to the time of your youth? Follow these fashion tips and appear younger instantly

Yes, age is just a number, and looking young is just a matter of mindset but sometimes, donning the right pair of clothes and making the right fashion picks can also teleport you some steps back to your youth.

While a lot of people would follow fashion trends to stay updated and be ahead of time, unfortunately, not all trends work with every body type. However understanding the right silhouette for your body type and incorporating fashion tips for a youthful appearance, you can appear young too.

Here’s listing some fashion tips that can breathe a fresh air of life into your appearance

Dress Playfully

As much as you would like to stay firm to your neutral or all-black palette,

They will only take you far from attaining that youthful look. When trying to appear younger, incorporate more hues and prints. Colours like red, blue, green, and yellow can make your face appear brighter. Prints like polka dots, floral, and stripes can also add the right amount of touch to your outfit thereby, making you look younger. Don’t be afraid to mix colours and patterns, it will only elevate your look. Highlight Your Best Features

As the saying goes – “If you have it, flaunt it”. Whether it is your toned arms or toned legs, choose silhouettes that put your best features in the spotlight. With that being said, we of course don’t suggest you do a skin show if you don’t want it, but balancing a harmony between modest outfits with a tasteful skin show of your best features can turn around the overall impression of your appearance. Cinch Your Waist

if you are not naturally blessed with an hourglass figure, you can of course add some definition to your look by cinching your waist. Adding a belt to your outfit can also tie your whole together and also add a fun element by breaking the monotony of the outfit. Choose the Right Undergarments

Of course, the on-lookers can’t see what’s on the inside but how well your dress sits on your sit body is majorly dependent on the fit of your undergarments. Pregnancy, weight gain, etc. can fluctuate your size over time so it’s important to get your fitting done every few years to achieve the perfect fitting of your outfit. Hair & Makeup

As much as it is important to pick the right hues and patterns for your outfit. It is also important to do the right makeup that can make you look young and natural. Instead of going for bold, bright makeup, go for more natural, dewy looks. Clean girl makeup would be the best choice for achieving a youthful look

Hope this helped! Follow us for more fashion and beauty-related content.

