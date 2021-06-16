The second wave of coronavirus has created a stir in the whole country and since then travelling has also been restricted. This has had a profound effect on the physical and mental health of the people. Not just this, the tourism industry in India and across the globe has been hit hard due to this pandemic. Now, though we see a decline in cases in many states in India, the condition has not yet improved completely. In such a situation, travelling is a bit difficult, but the good news is that by following the stated covid-19 guidelines, you can choose these 5 places near Delhi for your weekend vacation.

1. Nainital: This small hill station also known as the Lake District of India is situated in the state of Uttarakhand, just 318 km away from Delhi. This city is very famous for its beautiful lakes, high mountains and lush greenery spread all around. If you want to spend a few days in the mountains with your family, then Nainital could be a good option.

Travel covid guidelines for Uttarakhand: The state of Uttarakhand will now remain in lockdown till June 22. It is mandatory for tourists coming from other states to bring RT-PCR negative reports not older than 72 hours on arrival.

2. Neemrana: If you are fond of visiting historical places, then you will love the Neemrana city, situated in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. This city is quite famous for the 552 year old Neemrana Fort, built on the Aravalli mountains. You can have a luxurious stay here and witness beautiful sunsets over the countryside.

Travel covid 19 guidelines for Rajasthan: According to recent guidelines as per June 16, Rajasthan has imposed a weekend curfew and said that all monuments and other tourist attractions have been allowed to open. Separate guidelines in this regard will soon be issued by the tourism department.

3. Kasauli: This lovely little hill station, Kasauli is situated just at a distance of 286km from Delhi. Here, you can enjoy trekking, go for long drives and even experience a ride in the rope way.

Travel covid 19 guidelines for Himachal Pradesh: Recently Himachal Pradesh has removed section 144 and it is no longer necessary for passengers to bring RT-PCR negative report.

4. Agra: Known for the very famous, Taj Mahal, Agra is just 200km away from Delhi. You can also visit The Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri settled here, which are also included in the UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites.

Travel covid 19 guidelines for Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh has announced to ease the restrictions from June 21. For now all the museums and parks are closed, but it is being said that the Taj Mahal will be unlocked from June 16.

5. Rishikesh: Rishikesh is situated at a distance of about 240 km from Delhi and falls under one of the major pilgrimage places in India. Here you can visit the temples and also do some adventurous activities like river rafting, camping, trekking and many more.

So these were some places near Delhi where you can travel according to the adherence to the recent Covid-19 guidelines.

Script by Sneha M Jain