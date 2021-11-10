The popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, found its third crorepati this year in Geeta Singh Gour from Madhya Pradesh. Tuesday’s episode showed her winning ₹1 crore on the show. Did you know Geeta Singh Gour won Rs 1 crore without using any lifeline and also had two important lifelines left? Amitabh Bachchan moved ahead in the game and read out the Rs 1 crore question for Geeta. At the time of answering the question, she still had two important lifelines left. Watch video to find out what she will do with 1 crore money won.