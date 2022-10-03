5G Operators in India: Nearly five years after India embarked on the road to launching the next generation of mobile telephony, 5G services have arrived in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1 Oct,2022 launched 5G services in select cities, ushering in what promises to be an era of ultra high-speed Internet on mobile phones and devices.Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro Review Video: Is It Worth Buying or Not? In Depth Review of Features, Camera - WATCH

BHARTI AIRTEL: Bharti Airtel has become the first telecom companies to launch 5G services in the country. The 5G service will be available in eight cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Bangalore and others from 8 Oct,2022. Airtel will roll out 5G services across India by March 2024.

RELIANCE JIO: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday announced that Jio will bring 5G services to all Indians by December 2023. Jio 5G will be the world`s largest and most advanced 5G network. Jio will launch 5G services in four metro cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai in the beginning

VODAFONE IDEA: Vodafone Idea plans to begin the journey to roll out 5G services, matching rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. The firm has offered no specific timeline for the launch of the ultra high-speed internet services.

Written by: Keshav Mishra