At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom. These golden words of Jawaharlal Nehru ji still echoes in the ears. Therefore, it would be wrong to celebrate without remembering the contributions of our great freedom fighters. They lived and died for this nation and while they may no longer be with us, they are still with us forever. This year India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The official journey of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” commenced on 12th March 2021 which started a 75 week countdown to our 75th anniversary of Independence. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of it’s people, culture and achievements. In this video we have explained what it is and why is India celebrating it.